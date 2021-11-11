COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $79.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 249.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

CMPS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

