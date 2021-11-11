COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s current price.
CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
