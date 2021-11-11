COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s current price.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

