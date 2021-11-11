Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Computer Programs and Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59 EPS.

CPSI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 5,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $479.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.