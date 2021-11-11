Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 880,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,538. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
