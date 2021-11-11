Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 880,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,538. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 653.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

