Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Confluent stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

