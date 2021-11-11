Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $382.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

CONN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 486.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.