Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

