Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

