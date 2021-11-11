Contrasting F & M Bank (FMBM) and Its Competitors

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS: FMBM) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare F & M Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|F & M Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|F & M Bank Competitors
|2152
|8873
|7155
|503
|2.32
As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.23%. Given F & M Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F & M Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares F & M Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|F & M Bank
|24.88%
|13.00%
|1.18%
|F & M Bank Competitors
|28.55%
|12.44%
|1.27%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
2.8% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares F & M Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|F & M Bank
|$49.00 million
|$8.79 million
|8.04
|F & M Bank Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$208.71 million
|12.68
F & M Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
F & M Bank peers beat F & M Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
F & M Bank Company Profile
F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.
