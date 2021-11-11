Contrasting Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 6.12% 26.60% 5.25% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $4.92 billion 0.93 $308.72 million $3.01 13.79 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Volatility and Risk

Silgan has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 2 0 2.40

Silgan currently has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $12.32, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

