Contrasting The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 30.94% 12.60% 1.35% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.75 $7.52 billion $13.09 15.69 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.37 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 0 14 8 0 2.36 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $198.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

