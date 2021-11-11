Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$5.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

CMMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.