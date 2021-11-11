Cormark Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.30. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$17.94 and a 52 week high of C$51.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. Analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

