Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master (TSE:TOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$48.41 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.