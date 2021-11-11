Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone Building Brands updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 5,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,420. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.