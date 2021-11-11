Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

