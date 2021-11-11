Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

