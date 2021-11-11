Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and $8.14 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00071511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00098504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,670.21 or 1.00038486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.83 or 0.07079909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.