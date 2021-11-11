Craig Hallum Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $50.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

