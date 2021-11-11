Credit Suisse AG Acquires 925 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $670.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.19 and its 200 day moving average is $520.50. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

