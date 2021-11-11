Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,185 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.48%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

