Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797,647 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.08.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

