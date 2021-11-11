Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

