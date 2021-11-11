Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

