Credit Suisse Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $230.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.25.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $219.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.