Credit Suisse Group Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $145.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $125.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

