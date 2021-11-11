CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 6.8%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

