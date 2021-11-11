Credits (CS) Market Cap Reaches $8.58 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $339,230.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

