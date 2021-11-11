Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $716.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 716.80 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 340.80 ($4.45). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 351.20 ($4.59), with a volume of 915,658 shares.

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £902.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

