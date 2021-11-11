Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

