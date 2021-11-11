CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Financial Contrast

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 9,308.66 -$348.86 million $4.76 18.40 Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $160.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.97%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Omega Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

