Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 15.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.69. 100,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,422,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

