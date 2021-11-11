CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $22,875.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $22,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $784.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

