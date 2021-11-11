CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE:LAW opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $331,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

