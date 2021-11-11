CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $71.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.85. 3,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Loop Capital increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

