CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CSW Industrials also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.33. 19,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,349. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.30. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSW Industrials stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

