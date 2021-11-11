Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 25,754 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 753.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

