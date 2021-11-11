Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,581 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $16,837,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $180.97 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

