Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

