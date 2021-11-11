Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.07. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

