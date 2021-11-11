Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

