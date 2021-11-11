Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $58.29 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.