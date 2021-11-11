Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,908 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

THS stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.