Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.