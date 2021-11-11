Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 5,350,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $546.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,916.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Curis worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

