Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,915. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $190.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

