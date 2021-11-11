Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 194.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 103,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,194. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

