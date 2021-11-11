Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 268.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.63. 306,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

