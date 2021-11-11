Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.40. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day moving average is $403.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $320.46 and a twelve month high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.