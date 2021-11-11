Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,300. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $231.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

